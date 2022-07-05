In pictures: Trend to crane-lift cows continues in Pakistan

Images go viral on social media platforms of people bringing their sacrificial cows down from rooftops ahead of Eid ul Adha

The dangerous trend of lifting cows through cranes has become prevalent across Pakistan in recent years on Eid ul Adha, and this year is no exception.



Images have gone viral on social media platforms, showing people lifting their sacrificial cows and bringing them down from rooftops ahead of the festive occasion.

When the animal is brought down in such a manner, it not only feels terrified because of the height, but people surrounding it and making noise also tends to stress the animal out.

Here's a look at this year's pictures:

A cow is being lifted down a building using a crane in Nazimabad in Karachi on Sunday, July 03, 2022. —PPI





A cow is being lifted down a building using a crane in Nazimabad in Karachi on Sunday, July 03, 2022. —PPI





A cow is being lifted down a building using a crane in Nazimabad in Karachi on Sunday, July 03, 2022. — PPI





A cow is being lifted down a building using a crane in Nazimabad in Karachi on Sunday, July 03, 2022. — PPI





A cow is being lifted down a building using a crane in Nazimabad in Karachi on Sunday, July 03, 2022. — PPI





A cow is being lifted down a building using a crane in Nazimabad in Karachi on Sunday, July 03, 2022. — PPI





Cows brought down from a building using a crane in Nazimabad in Karachi on Sunday, July 03, 2022. — PPI

In recent years, whenever such a post goes viral, it invites criticism from social media users — but the authorities have done nothing substantial to stop this act.



In 2020, a video also went viral where a cow in Karachi was being lifted down just like one’s above, but unfortunately, it slipped and fell to its death.