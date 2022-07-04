Emma Watson sends pulses racing with captivating photos

British actress Emma Watson, who is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, cut a glamorous figure as she made an appearance at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week's Schiaparelli Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show.



The 32-year-old star stunned onlookers with her glam look as she was snapped in the front row of the show alongside Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, singer Rina Sawayama and pal Derek Blasberg.

Heading into the show, which was held at the French capital's Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the beautiful actress looked typically stylish in a distressed ensemble and left fans mesmerized with her unending beauty.

She opted for a distressed look with a pair of grey wash jeans, which featured a ripped knee design.

Emma then added a white vest and tie-hem shirt to the ensemble, with a black-draped shoulder cape coat layered on top.

Donning chunky Dr. Marten Chelsea boots, the beauty accesorised with a chunky gold ring and a black handbag.

Emma's light brown locks were left down, falling alongside her jaw in a softly tousled curl.

Fans are blown away by Emma’s beauty as she sported a typically natural palette of makeup with a soft pink lip, flashing onlookers a huge smile.

Hunter, who plays Jules Vaughn in HBO hit Euphoria, donned a chic black strapless dress with matching elbow-length gloves for the show.