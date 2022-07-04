 
entertainment
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Emma Watson sends pulses racing with captivating photos

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Emma Watson sends pulses racing with captivating photos
Emma Watson sends pulses racing with captivating photos

British actress Emma Watson, who is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, cut a glamorous figure as she made an appearance at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week's Schiaparelli Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show.

The 32-year-old star stunned onlookers with her glam look as she was snapped in the front row of the show alongside Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, singer Rina Sawayama and pal Derek Blasberg.

Emma Watson sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Heading into the show, which was held at the French capital's Musée des Arts Décoratifs, the beautiful actress looked typically stylish in a distressed ensemble and left fans mesmerized with her unending beauty.

She opted for a distressed look with a pair of grey wash jeans, which featured a ripped knee design.

Emma Watson sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Emma then added a white vest and tie-hem shirt to the ensemble, with a black-draped shoulder cape coat layered on top.

Donning chunky Dr. Marten Chelsea boots, the beauty accesorised with a chunky gold ring and a black handbag.

Emma Watson sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Emma's light brown locks were left down, falling alongside her jaw in a softly tousled curl.

Fans are blown away by Emma’s beauty as she sported a typically natural palette of makeup with a soft pink lip, flashing onlookers a huge smile.

Hunter, who plays Jules Vaughn in HBO hit Euphoria, donned a chic black strapless dress with matching elbow-length gloves for the show. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard files motion to dismiss verdict month after losing case against Johnny Depp: report

Amber Heard files motion to dismiss verdict month after losing case against Johnny Depp: report
Prince Harry planned Oprah chat ‘six months’ into Meghan Markle wedding?

Prince Harry planned Oprah chat ‘six months’ into Meghan Markle wedding?
Jennifer Lopez shows affection to Ben Affleck during recent LA outing: Photos

Jennifer Lopez shows affection to Ben Affleck during recent LA outing: Photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to stop PR deals’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need to stop PR deals’: report
‘Petrified’ Prince Harry ‘throwing toys out of a pram’ in retaliation: report

‘Petrified’ Prince Harry ‘throwing toys out of a pram’ in retaliation: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix plans ‘smell of desperation’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix plans ‘smell of desperation’
Prince Andrew ‘will go rogue’ if he’s ‘cast out’ of the Firm: report

Prince Andrew ‘will go rogue’ if he’s ‘cast out’ of the Firm: report
Rebel Wilson believes ‘weight does not define’ you: Pic

Rebel Wilson believes ‘weight does not define’ you: Pic
Prince Harry won't add fuel to raging fire with his any controversial move

Prince Harry won't add fuel to raging fire with his any controversial move
Halsey reveals how abortion saves her life after suffering three miscarriages

Halsey reveals how abortion saves her life after suffering three miscarriages
Tom Cruise turns cheerleader for Lewis Hamilton on 60th birthday at British F1 Grand Prix

Tom Cruise turns cheerleader for Lewis Hamilton on 60th birthday at British F1 Grand Prix
Prince Andrew gave 'Newsnight' interview after being taunted about nickname

Prince Andrew gave 'Newsnight' interview after being taunted about nickname

Latest

view all