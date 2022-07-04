 
pakistan
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi rain: Entire administration on ground to deal with situation, says Murtaza Wahab

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Image showing a traffic warden giving directions to cars amid rain on the streets of Karachi. — Screengrab via Geo News/ File
Image showing a traffic warden giving directions to cars amid rain on the streets of Karachi. — Screengrab via Geo News/ File

  • Wahab says it would be challenge for administration as well as citizens to deal with traffic situation amid rain.
  • Asks people not to leave houses necessarily during rain.
  • Monsoon season begins in Karachi Monday with intermittent showers.

As the monsoon season begins in Karachi with heavy rainfall expected in the metropolis, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab assured the citizens that his entire administration is on the ground to deal with any untoward situation. 

Taking to Twitter, Wahab wrote: "Entire administration is on ground to deal with any situation."

Given that heavy rainfall wreaks havoc on the roads of Karachi, creating massive traffic jams every year, Wahab said that it would be a challenge for the administration as well as the citizens to deal with the situation. He, therefore, requested people to avoid "unnecessary movements" during the rain.

"Traffic congestion will be a major challenge since people leave their offices at same time as soon as it starts raining, would request people to avoid unnecessary movement or schedule their movement to avoid traffic," Wahab wrote. 

In line with the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) forecast, rainfall hit parts of the metropolis on Monday, providing relief to the people as it broke the humidity and intense heat spell.

Related items

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier today forecast moderate to heavy rains in Karachi — which finally came true.

Drizzle occurred at Shahrah-e-Faisal, Sohrab Goth, and nearby areas, while heavy rains pounded the city's Gadap Town.

"Good amount of rain with thunderstorm is expected in the city after 2pm today and the spell may continue till late at night," Sarfaraz had said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan".

Apart from Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, and Thatta also received rainfall.

More From Pakistan:

ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur

ACE Punjab summons Bushra Bibi's brother for 'illegally occupying govt land' in Depalpur
Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab

Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab
IHC warns of summoning PM in missing persons case

IHC warns of summoning PM in missing persons case
‘Will not sit quietly if audio of Imran Khan’s calls leaked,’ warns PTI

‘Will not sit quietly if audio of Imran Khan’s calls leaked,’ warns PTI
By-poll in PP-167 Lahore: Firing, violence, raids mar election campaigns

By-poll in PP-167 Lahore: Firing, violence, raids mar election campaigns
By-poll in PP-158 Lahore: Party symbols over candidates

By-poll in PP-158 Lahore: Party symbols over candidates
Fresh medical report states Dua Zahra's age between 15-16 years

Fresh medical report states Dua Zahra's age between 15-16 years
Imran Khan moves SC against revocation of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights

Imran Khan moves SC against revocation of overseas Pakistanis' voting rights
Stay away from politics, army chief directs military officials

Stay away from politics, army chief directs military officials
Finally: Rainfall hits parts of Karachi

Finally: Rainfall hits parts of Karachi
Energy crisis worries PM, orders revival of closed power plants

Energy crisis worries PM, orders revival of closed power plants
Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Latest

view all