Karachi rain: Entire administration on ground to deal with situation, says Murtaza Wahab

Image showing a traffic warden giving directions to cars amid rain on the streets of Karachi. — Screengrab via Geo News/ File

Wahab says it would be challenge for administration as well as citizens to deal with traffic situation amid rain.

Asks people not to leave houses necessarily during rain.

Monsoon season begins in Karachi Monday with intermittent showers.

As the monsoon season begins in Karachi with heavy rainfall expected in the metropolis, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab assured the citizens that his entire administration is on the ground to deal with any untoward situation.

Taking to Twitter, Wahab wrote: "Entire administration is on ground to deal with any situation."

Given that heavy rainfall wreaks havoc on the roads of Karachi, creating massive traffic jams every year, Wahab said that it would be a challenge for the administration as well as the citizens to deal with the situation. He, therefore, requested people to avoid "unnecessary movements" during the rain.



"Traffic congestion will be a major challenge since people leave their offices at same time as soon as it starts raining, would request people to avoid unnecessary movement or schedule their movement to avoid traffic," Wahab wrote.

In line with the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) forecast, rainfall hit parts of the metropolis on Monday, providing relief to the people as it broke the humidity and intense heat spell.

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier today forecast moderate to heavy rains in Karachi — which finally came true.



Drizzle occurred at Shahrah-e-Faisal, Sohrab Goth, and nearby areas, while heavy rains pounded the city's Gadap Town.

"Good amount of rain with thunderstorm is expected in the city after 2pm today and the spell may continue till late at night," Sarfaraz had said while speaking on Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan".

Apart from Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, and Thatta also received rainfall.