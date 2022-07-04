 
pakistan
Monday Jul 04 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: What makes Jannat Mirza happy?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza. — Instagram/@jannatmirza_
Famous Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza Monday posted a Reel on Instagram, revealing that water makes her happy. 

Turning to her Instagram, the diva who enjoys over three million followers on the photo-and-video sharing app could be seen swimming in a pool. 

"Water makes me happy," Jannat captioned the video. 

As soon as the video was posted, her followers started showering the comments sections with several compliments. 

The video garnered more than 45,000 likes and many views. 

"Omg, you are swimming like a jalpari (mermaid)," wrote a user. 

Another user referred to her as a "talented" individual.

Meanwhile, a third Instagrammer wrote: "Best swimmer in the world." 

