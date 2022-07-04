 
Kate Middleton and Prince William set to upstage Meghan Markle and Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has announced an exciting sporting bout taking place later this week.

The Duke of Cambridge is set to return to the pitch as a polo player for a charity match. Kate's hubby will take part in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 at Guards Polo Club on July 6.

William's return as a polo player comes weeks after his brother Harry made his official debut as a member of the Los Padres team.

The team, led by professional polo player, model and close friend of Harry Nacho Figueras, is based at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, close to where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live.

Kate Middleton may also appear to support William during his match. The Cambridges are all set to upstage the Sussexes with their appearance.

William and Harry came head to head during a polo match for the last time in July 2019, when they led opposing teams while their wives and children looked on from the sidelines.

Prince Charles' elder son William, with this match, will raise funds for a number of charities and associations close to his and Kate's heart.

