Monday Jul 04 2022
Four Congress workers arrested for releasing black balloons near Modi's helicopter

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Four workers of the India's Congress party were arrested for allegedly releasing black balloons in the air near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter, according to media reports.

Modi was taking off from Vijayawada Airport and travelling to Andhra Pradesh for a conference when the balloons were spotted.

The balloons were apparently released five minutes after the helicopter’s departure and are being considered as a breach of security.

However, Modi reached Vijayawada safely to attend the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A video showing the balloons surrounding Modi’s helicopter went viral on social media. 

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Twitter

