Monday Jul 04 2022
Has Shaheen Shah Afridi joined police force?

Monday Jul 04, 2022

Has Shaheen Shah Afridi joined police force?

  • KP police department appoints Afridi as goodwill ambassador.
  • Afridi says becoming a goodwill ambassador for KP police is an honour for him.
  • Cricketer says that duty of a policeman is very difficult.

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police department appointed Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi as a goodwill ambassador to promote the soft image of the law enforcement agency among the citizens. 

A special ceremony was held by the KP police in Afridi's honour, during which KP IG Moazzam Jah Ansari pinned the badges of honorary DSP on the pacer.

For the first time, Afridi was seen in a police uniform at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Afridi said that becoming a goodwill ambassador for the KP police is an honour for him. Speaking on the occasion, the cricketer paid tribute to the martyrs of the police force.

Highlighting the services of the force, he saluted the police.

“My father represented the police,” he said, adding that his brother is still working in the department. The cricketer said that the duty of a policeman is very difficult. 

