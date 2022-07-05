 
health
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.45%

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Citizens wearing face masks amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, wait in a queue in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 19, 2021. — AFP
  • Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio drops to 3.45%.
  • Country reports 653 cases in single day.
  • During last 24 hours, country records zero COVID-19-related deaths.

The COVID-19 positive ratio in the country has declined to 3.45% a day after the infection ratio was recorded at over 4.5% in the country, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed Tuesday morning.

A day earlier, a 4.61% COVID-19 positive ratio was recorded in the country with 675 cases.

According to the NIH, during the last 24 hours, a total of 18,950 diagnostic tests were conducted, out of which 653 samples came back positive.

In another fortunate day, the country reported no deaths in the last 24 hours from COVID-19.

As per NIH's statistics, 162 COVID-19 patients in the country are still being treated in intensive-care units at different medical facilities.

Meanwhile, surprisingly, Karachi's COVID-19 positive ratio has dropped down to 7.92% in a single day even though it was recorded at 20.61% a day earlier.

During the last 24 hours, 435 new cases were diagnosed in Karachi after 5,490 diagnostic tests were conducted.

