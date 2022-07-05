Local authorities praised for cleaning Karachi garbage dump

Philanthropist and singer Shahzad Roy (centre) stands at the Dinga Morr dumping site near Karachi's Hussainabad, on July 3, 2022. — Twitter/ShehzadRoy

KARACHI: Local authorities in the metropolis have cleaned a garbage dump that had days-old trash stacked there, which was causing an awful smell in the area, earning the gratitude of philanthropist Shahzad Roy and residents alike.



The garbage dump site, situated at Dinga Morr near Hussainabad, was a cause of great distress for the people living there and the students coming into the area to seek knowledge.

In his bid to ease the pain of the people there, Roy contacted Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) to clear the dump.

“...there are around 100 students in the teachers’ training centre that we have established here and several other schools near it. The residents also complain due to the foul odour that rises out of the dump,” Roy told Geo.tv.

He said that although the authorities did not provide a permanent solution to the problem, they did ensure that the issue is resolved temporarily.

The singer added that for the time being, the SSWMB has made a make-shift arrangement — ridding the area of the stench and picking up the garbage regularly from there.

Roy further said that the SSWMB had informed him that they would establish an international standard garbage dump in the area, which will be a permanent solution to the problem.

When Geo.tv reached out to MD SSWMB Zubair Ahmed Channa, he informed us that the authority cleared the old trash lying in the area and would ensure that the garbage that comes to the site every day is picked up regularly — so that the smell can be kept at bay.

He said that an international standard garbage disposal site will be established at Dinga Morr, in collaboration with the World Bank, whose design will be finalised by December 2022 or January 2023.

“And all the residents of the area will be contacted before the finalisation of the design as this is how the World Bank operates. In case anyone has a reservation, it will be addressed,” he said.

He added that the international standard garbage site will not only be established here, but at five other sites in Karachi as well.

The official further said that for the time being, the authorities have sprayed the area to keep the pests away, and the activity will be carried out weekly.



