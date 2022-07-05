 
amazing
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Richest country in world had -0.09% inflation in 2021

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Aerial view of Luxembourg.—Unsplash
Aerial view of Luxembourg.—Unsplash

  • Luxembourg's income levels are high and unemployment rates are low.
  • The lowest inflation rate was -0.09% in February 2021.
  • It has multiple industries, import-export economy, and small agricultural sector.

The richest country in the world is located in Western Europe. Its income levels are high and unemployment rates are low.

International Business Times reports that Luxembourg, a country with a Gross Domestic Product of $135,682.8 in a population of 629,191, is the wealthiest in the globe.

A high GDP per capita, which is a country's economic output per person, indicates financial prosperity.

According to World Economic Forum, the main reason for the state's high GDP is that a lot of people who work in the country live in neighbouring European countries.

Related items

It is a small country with castles, churches, forests, and highly advanced infrastructure.

Luxembourg has multiple industries, an import-export economy, and a small agricultural sector.

Statista reported that the inflation rate of the country was only 6.8% in May 2022 when the prices were globally soaring. This is the highest rate recorded in the nation. 

The lowest inflation rate was -0.09% in February 2021.

More From Amazing:

China says it has developed mind-reading AI

China says it has developed mind-reading AI
Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls

Putin orders Russians to fight on after key Ukraine city falls
Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain
Six killed in shooting during US July 4 parade

Six killed in shooting during US July 4 parade
Four Congress workers arrested for releasing black balloons near Modi's helicopter

Four Congress workers arrested for releasing black balloons near Modi's helicopter
US says Al Jazeera journalist likely shot by Israel but not intentionally

US says Al Jazeera journalist likely shot by Israel but not intentionally
UN panel urges UAE to give women equal divorce rights

UN panel urges UAE to give women equal divorce rights
Man slaughters wife with axe over dowry dispute

Man slaughters wife with axe over dowry dispute

Latest

view all