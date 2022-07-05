 
Tuesday Jul 05 2022
WATCH: Muslim man carries Hindu friend's body on shoulder for funeral

Tuesday Jul 05, 2022

Muslim family in Bihar, India, performed the last rites of a Hindu man.—Screengrab via Twitter
A Muslim family in Bihar, India, performed the last rites of a Hindu man who passed away on Friday.

The deceased, Ramdev Sah, worked in Mohammad Armaan's shop in Patna for more than two decades. 

News Track reported that 25 years ago, he had come to Armaan looking for work. He hired Ramdev and also gave him shelter.

When 75-year-old Ramdev passed away, the Muslim family prepared his Arthi and Armaan carried him to the cremation ground on his shoulder. 

Rizwan, Armaan's brother, reported that Ramdev was educated and handled the account of his shop in Buddha Plaza.

The video has garnered more than 500,000 views and over 16,000 likes. 

