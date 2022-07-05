Heavy rains hit Karachi

Commuters ride motorbikes along a street during a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 5, 2022. — AFP

KARACHI: Heavy rains lashed the port city on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and roads a day after light drizzle hit the metropolis.

Intermittent rainfall was recorded in almost all the areas of the city, including, II Chundrigar Road, Gulistan-e-Johar, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Gadap Town, National Highway, Bahria Town, Malir, Shahrah-e-Faisal, among others.

Moreover, the Met Office said that monsoon currents are penetrating the country and may continue to affect the weather during the next 24-48 hours.



The monsoon currents are likely to further strengthen from the weekend. Under the influence of this weather system:



Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T Singh, Okara from July 5 (night) to 7 (morning).

Heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha on July (night) and 6.

Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara, Kech, Awaran, Kharan, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Thatta and Badin from July 5 (night) to 7.

Possible Impacts

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot on July 5 (night) 6.

Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Kashmir, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Gwadar, Awaran, Barkhan, Bolan and Kohlu during the forecast period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Watch more videos of the rain here:





