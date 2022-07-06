Rain safety 101

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022
After a long wait, monsoon rains arrived this week, bringing relief to the sweltering cities of Pakistan. But it comes with its challenges.
Rain may provide many benefits, but can also cause health problems and can be life-threatening in some cases.
Thousands of people are injured and several are killed each year during the monsoon season. Collapsed dwellings, electrocution, and car accidents are the most common consequences of rain.
One of the reasons for urban floods is a lack of adequate drainage infrastructure. However, here are a few precautions you can take while it’s raining.
Water, as we all know, is an excellent electrical conductor. Power lines can break during severe weather, turning a pool of water into a death trap.
It is advisable to make note of emergency numbers in case you need them. We pray that you do not.
Because there are so many breeding grounds during the monsoon season, these pesky insects proliferate.
Make sure to remove any puddles that have formed in your home as a result of the rain so that they do not begin to fester.
Mosquitoes transmit a variety of diseases, including Malaria, Dengue, and Chikungunya, which can be fatal if not treated promptly.
Use mosquito repellants in the evening and try to wear long-sleeved shirts and trousers.
If you want to keep mosquitoes at bay in a more fragrant way, try essential oils like eucalyptus, lavender, and tea tree oil.
Furthermore, keep an eye out for rising fevers and other related symptoms and consult a doctor as soon as possible.
The aroma of pakoras, samosas, kachoris, and French fries from a street vendor's cart is highly intoxicating during the rainy season.
However, street food during the rain is a no-no! Most street vendors lack the resources to properly cover their carts and food, and they are frequently located near open drains and polluted areas. With such conditions, vendors are unable to prepare, store, and serve food in a sanitary manner.
Their food is extremely vulnerable to contamination from rainwater, bacteria, and viruses in their environment. It is far more contaminated than usual.
Avoiding your cravings and opting for home-cooked versions of the salivating food will protect you from a variety of diseases such as Typhoid, Hepatitis, Jaundice, intestinal infections, Cholera, Gastroenteritis, and Diarrhea.
Another way to avoid diseases during the monsoon season is to get immunisation shots.