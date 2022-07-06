Rain safety 101

A representational image of rain and lightening — Geo.tv

After a long wait, monsoon rains arrived this week, bringing relief to the sweltering cities of Pakistan. But it comes with its challenges.

Rain may provide many benefits, but can also cause health problems and can be life-threatening in some cases.



Thousands of people are injured and several are killed each year during the monsoon season. Collapsed dwellings, electrocution, and car accidents are the most common consequences of rain.

One of the reasons for urban floods is a lack of adequate drainage infrastructure. However, here are a few precautions you can take while it’s raining.

Stay clear of electric poles

Water, as we all know, is an excellent electrical conductor. Power lines can break during severe weather, turning a pool of water into a death trap.

If you must go outside, avoid wading through water if you see broken power lines that have fallen into it.

Touching wet electrical switches, such as doorbells, should be avoided.

Protect your vehicle

While it is advisable to stay indoors during the heavy rainfall, if you must be outside, make sure your vehicle is equipped to deal with the torrential rainfall.

Make sure your windscreen wipers are functioning properly

The most common cause of vehicle breakdowns is when water is sucked into the exhaust pipe when driving through water. Usually connecting a high-grade piece of pipe to make sure water does not find its way into the exhaust can make the difference between a car stalling and running during heavy rainfall.

Make sure all headlights and hazard lights are working properly as visibility will be affected, so even in the daytime keep those lights on high beam.

Adjust how you drive according to the weather. You will have to drive slower and pay more attention to the road than usual to avoid skidding, slipping, and causing a collision.

Depending on your vehicle it may not be advisable to drive through water deeper than a few inches without hydroplaning - which is when your tyres lose contact with the road.

If your vehicle begins to skid, do not slam the breaks, remain calm and guide your vehicle in the direction you wish to proceed.

Emergency numbers

It is advisable to make note of emergency numbers in case you need them. We pray that you do not.

Edhi Information: 115, 02132340066, 02132340077

Police Helpline: 15, 02199212652, 02199212634

Fire Brigade: 16, 02199215007, 02199215008

K-Electric complaint: 118

IESCO helpline: 118 and 0519252933-6

Lesco helpline: 042-99230558

Railway Inquiry: 02199213536

Airport Inquiry: 114

Prevention from mosquitos

Because there are so many breeding grounds during the monsoon season, these pesky insects proliferate.

Make sure to remove any puddles that have formed in your home as a result of the rain so that they do not begin to fester.

Mosquitoes transmit a variety of diseases, including Malaria, Dengue, and Chikungunya, which can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Use mosquito repellants in the evening and try to wear long-sleeved shirts and trousers.

If you want to keep mosquitoes at bay in a more fragrant way, try essential oils like eucalyptus, lavender, and tea tree oil.

Furthermore, keep an eye out for rising fevers and other related symptoms and consult a doctor as soon as possible.

Avoid eating street food

The aroma of pakoras, samosas, kachoris, and French fries from a street vendor's cart is highly intoxicating during the rainy season.

However, street food during the rain is a no-no! Most street vendors lack the resources to properly cover their carts and food, and they are frequently located near open drains and polluted areas. With such conditions, vendors are unable to prepare, store, and serve food in a sanitary manner.

Their food is extremely vulnerable to contamination from rainwater, bacteria, and viruses in their environment. It is far more contaminated than usual.

Avoiding your cravings and opting for home-cooked versions of the salivating food will protect you from a variety of diseases such as Typhoid, Hepatitis, Jaundice, intestinal infections, Cholera, Gastroenteritis, and Diarrhea.

Another way to avoid diseases during the monsoon season is to get immunisation shots.