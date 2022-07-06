 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Eid ul Adha 2022: In Punjab, you can use a shuttle service to get to cattle markets

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

A general view of bulls for sale at a cattle market, ahead of Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid ul Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
A general view of bulls for sale at a cattle market, ahead of Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid ul Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

The Punjab government has announced a shuttle service to transport citizens looking to buy sacrificial animals from the cattle markets set up for Eid ul Adha 2022.

A notification issued by the Punjab local government department stated that the shuttle service will be operational from today (Wednesday), July 6 till July 9. 

Related items

It will be available from 7am till 9pm and at least two shuttles will be operating for transportation to each cell of sacrificial animals in the market.

The authorities and officials have been directed to ensure immediate provision of vehicles for the shuttle service.

More From Pakistan:

Suleman serves Rs1bn defamation notice to Ismail over solar panel business allegations

Suleman serves Rs1bn defamation notice to Ismail over solar panel business allegations
WATCH: Dua Zahra and Zaheer Ahmed's nikkah video goes viral

WATCH: Dua Zahra and Zaheer Ahmed's nikkah video goes viral
‘How did you convert Bani Gala into money gala?’ Marriyum asks Imran

‘How did you convert Bani Gala into money gala?’ Marriyum asks Imran
‘Not under this court’s jurisdiction’: IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan’s petition

‘Not under this court’s jurisdiction’: IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan’s petition
Stranded Indian plane finally takes off for New Delhi from Karachi airport

Stranded Indian plane finally takes off for New Delhi from Karachi airport
Quetta declared disaster struck as Balochistan rains kill 13

Quetta declared disaster struck as Balochistan rains kill 13
By-poll in PP-97 Faisalabad: A dueling PML-N against a united PTI

By-poll in PP-97 Faisalabad: A dueling PML-N against a united PTI
By-poll in PP-237 Bahawalnagar: Where political parties are irrelevant

By-poll in PP-237 Bahawalnagar: Where political parties are irrelevant
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity at 4.5-month high with over 800 fresh cases

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity at 4.5-month high with over 800 fresh cases

Rain safety 101

Rain safety 101
PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh detained in Lahore

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh detained in Lahore

Latest

view all