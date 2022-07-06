Eid ul Adha 2022: In Punjab, you can use a shuttle service to get to cattle markets

A general view of bulls for sale at a cattle market, ahead of Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid ul Adha, in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

The Punjab government has announced a shuttle service to transport citizens looking to buy sacrificial animals from the cattle markets set up for Eid ul Adha 2022.

A notification issued by the Punjab local government department stated that the shuttle service will be operational from today (Wednesday), July 6 till July 9.

It will be available from 7am till 9pm and at least two shuttles will be operating for transportation to each cell of sacrificial animals in the market.



The authorities and officials have been directed to ensure immediate provision of vehicles for the shuttle service.