‘How did you convert Bani Gala into money gala?’ Marriyum asks Imran

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday lashed out at PTI Chairman Imran Khan and demanded that he answer to the people on how he managed to “convert Bani Gala — his residence — into money gala”.

In a press conference, the information minister said the ex-prime minister did not curb corruption and that Khan and his aides’ assets increased while the PTI chairman was in power.

Aurangzeb claimed that Bushra bibi, the wife of the former prime minister, and her friend Farah Khan — who is a suspect in multiple money laundering cases — conducted business transactions in Bani Gala.

The information further said that although Khan maintains that Bushra bibi is a housewife, it was on her instructions that the diplomatic cypher was touted as a “threat letter”.

“Bushra bibi runs orders to run trends against institutions; it was on her instructions that the [cable] was used as a threat letter,” the information minister said, asking Khan to “have some shame” for calling her a housewife.



The information minister alleged that Bushra bibi asks PTI’s social media team to run trends for diverting attention away from Farah’s corruption cases — in a reference to the recent audio leak of a conversation between Khan’s wife and PTI leader Dr Arsalan Khalid.

Where was Khan's attention?

The information minister said it has always PML-N's stance that such audios and videos should not be released. "[Now PTI is protesting against it] but when the audios of someone else comes out, they will rejoice,” she said.

The information minister added that Khan’s attention was just on Bushra bibi and Farah’s business transactions and that he did not care about the country’s situation.

“Imran Khan is responsible for load-shedding and inflation,” she said, adding that the PTI chairman was “screaming out loud” only at the investigation stage — and “no fake case” has been lodged against him.

She reminded Khan that he promised the people five million homes and 10 million jobs before coming into power, but he did not fulfil any of those vows.

Aurangzeb berated Khan for not serving Pakistan and focusing on registering cases against his political opponents.

Govt reviewing import ban

The information minister said the government is reviewing the import ban list and a decision on it will be made in due course.

"The ban on import of non-essential and luxury items is being reviewed. Some things will be added and some items have to be taken out from the list. It will be officially announced,” she said.



The government had imposed a ban on the import of non-essential items to save the forex reserves as part of its emergency plan to stibilise the economy.