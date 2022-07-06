WATCH: Dua Zahra and Zaheer Ahmed's nikkah video goes viral

 
As the two sides in the high-profile case of Karachi's Dua Zahra continue to be insistent on their stances, a video of the teenager and her husband Zaheer Ahmed's nikkah is doing the rounds on social media.

Zahra had mysteriously gone missing from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer. 

However, their marriage still remains controversial as Zahra's father has been persistent that the girl is underage, both according to the laws of Sindh and Punjab.

The video of the man shows a man, apparently a nikkah khwuan (a person who solemnises marriage) asking Zahra if she accepts Zaheer as her husband, to which she responds in the positive thrice. The man then asks the same question to Zaheer and gets a response in the positive.

