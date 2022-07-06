 
amazing
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

'One in two million' blue lobster takes internet by storm

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

A rare blue lobster.—Screengrab via Twitter
A rare blue lobster.—Screengrab via Twitter

A fisherman in the United States caught an exceptionally rare blue lobster and posted its picture on Twitter to share the finding with the world.

The chance of finding such a species is two million to one, Lars-Johan Larsson, the finder said in his post.

The caption of the post read: "This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow.”

The tweet soon went viral and has now garnered nearly 552,000 likes and almost 47,000 retweets.

Some people were left in disbelief.

A social media user said: "Looks fake."

Another netizen from Australia shared his own experience: "In Australia we have a similar blue freshwater crayfish that you can only find up in the rainforest here behind the Gold Coast called the Lamington Spiny Crayfish — always fun to spot one in the wild."


More From Amazing:

Drone deliveries of cancer drugs might be the future

Drone deliveries of cancer drugs might be the future
Wife pours hot water on husband for dreaming of another woman

Wife pours hot water on husband for dreaming of another woman

Freeze-dried mice: How a new technique could help conservation

Freeze-dried mice: How a new technique could help conservation
Indian plane stranded in Karachi declared 'unfit' for travel

Indian plane stranded in Karachi declared 'unfit' for travel
Groom murders bride and infant before wedding day

Groom murders bride and infant before wedding day
Angry groom smacks photographer after he touches bride

Angry groom smacks photographer after he touches bride
Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian orders to take down content

Twitter pursues judicial review of Indian orders to take down content
Iran shuts three cafes in Qom over unveiled women

Iran shuts three cafes in Qom over unveiled women
Chinese city of 13 million shuts down again to avoid COVID 'explosion'

Chinese city of 13 million shuts down again to avoid COVID 'explosion'
NASA to send swimming robots into space

NASA to send swimming robots into space

Latest

view all