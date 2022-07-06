'One in two million' blue lobster takes internet by storm

A rare blue lobster.—Screengrab via Twitter

A fisherman in the United States caught an exceptionally rare blue lobster and posted its picture on Twitter to share the finding with the world.

The chance of finding such a species is two million to one, Lars-Johan Larsson, the finder said in his post.

The caption of the post read: "This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow.”

The tweet soon went viral and has now garnered nearly 552,000 likes and almost 47,000 retweets.

Some people were left in disbelief.

A social media user said: "Looks fake."

Another netizen from Australia shared his own experience: "In Australia we have a similar blue freshwater crayfish that you can only find up in the rainforest here behind the Gold Coast called the Lamington Spiny Crayfish — always fun to spot one in the wild."



