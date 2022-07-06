 
world
Wednesday Jul 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Groom and relatives beat up petrol station employees

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 06, 2022

Image showing the physical altercation taking place between the groom, his relatives, and employees of the petrol pump. — Screengrab via Twitter/ @Rishabmanitrip
Image showing the physical altercation taking place between the groom, his relatives, and employees of the petrol pump. — Screengrab via Twitter/ @Rishabmanitrip 

Weddings are joyous occasions marked with happy moments for the couple and everyone else alike. However, sometimes, untoward incidents take place that turns everyone's mood sour and spoils the event.

A similar incident recently happened in India's Lucknow when a groom, along with 15 of his relatives, ended up beating up petrol station employees with sticks.

A man from the wedding reception was buying paan from a shop near the petrol station when a fight broke out between him and the employees, a report by India Today said.

Other employees tried to calm both parties down but got caught up in the fight.

The groom arrived with his relatives near Sherpur Laval in Nigoha police station and physically assaulted the employees and guards.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

More From World:

Here are all the environmental disasters that happened in June 2022

Here are all the environmental disasters that happened in June 2022
Hacker claims to have stolen 1 billion records of Chinese citizens from police

Hacker claims to have stolen 1 billion records of Chinese citizens from police
People who believe in fake news about COVID-19 more likely to have depression: study

People who believe in fake news about COVID-19 more likely to have depression: study
How we are fooled into believing in horoscopes

How we are fooled into believing in horoscopes
WATCH: Man sets new record by snapping 83 matchsticks in 30 seconds

WATCH: Man sets new record by snapping 83 matchsticks in 30 seconds
'One in two million' blue lobster takes internet by storm

'One in two million' blue lobster takes internet by storm
In pictures: Overseas Hajj pilgrims rejoice after two-year COVID-19 absence

In pictures: Overseas Hajj pilgrims rejoice after two-year COVID-19 absence
Drone deliveries of cancer drugs might be the future

Drone deliveries of cancer drugs might be the future
Wife pours hot water on husband for dreaming of another woman

Wife pours hot water on husband for dreaming of another woman

Freeze-dried mice: How a new technique could help conservation

Freeze-dried mice: How a new technique could help conservation
Indian plane stranded in Karachi declared 'unfit' for travel

Indian plane stranded in Karachi declared 'unfit' for travel
Groom murders bride and infant before wedding day

Groom murders bride and infant before wedding day

Latest

view all