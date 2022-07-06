Groom and relatives beat up petrol station employees

Image showing the physical altercation taking place between the groom, his relatives, and employees of the petrol pump. — Screengrab via Twitter/ @Rishabmanitrip

Weddings are joyous occasions marked with happy moments for the couple and everyone else alike. However, sometimes, untoward incidents take place that turns everyone's mood sour and spoils the event.

A similar incident recently happened in India's Lucknow when a groom, along with 15 of his relatives, ended up beating up petrol station employees with sticks.

A man from the wedding reception was buying paan from a shop near the petrol station when a fight broke out between him and the employees, a report by India Today said.

Other employees tried to calm both parties down but got caught up in the fight.

The groom arrived with his relatives near Sherpur Laval in Nigoha police station and physically assaulted the employees and guards.

Police are currently investigating the matter.