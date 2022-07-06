 
health
Toxic particles are making babies sick before birth

Representational image showing the feet of a newborn baby. — Reuters
A new study reveals that babies are being exposed to liver disease-triggering chemicals before they’re born which can cause liver damage.

These “triggering chemicals” are found in plastic products like toys, containers, water bottles, vinyl flooring and chemical products like perfume and shampoo.

The study found that newborns with higher levels of chemicals were more likely to face liver damage.

“These findings can inform more efficient early-life prevention and intervention strategies to address the current non-alcoholic fatty liver disease epidemic,” said Dr Vishal Midya from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in a media release.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) cases have reached a concerning high over the last forty years. It's become the most common form of liver disease in children and can lead to liver cancer.

“We are all daily exposed to these chemicals through the food we eat, the water we drink, and the use of consumer products,” said senior author Dr Damaskini Valvi.

“This is a serious public health problem. These findings show that early life exposure to many endocrine-disrupting chemicals is a risk factor for pediatric non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and draw attention to additional investigation needed to elucidate how environmental chemical exposures may interact with genetic and lifestyle factors in the pathogenesis of liver disease.”

