Vogue cover features Princess Diana actress Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin is gracing the cover of the Vogue magazine. The actress, who rose to fame for her role as Princess Diana in "The Crown" shared a couple of pictures taken for the magazine cover.

"Rebel Rebel Emma Corrin on Standing Up and Standing Out," read the title of the cover story.

According to the magazine, the Emma talked about his upcoming projects in her latest interview.

Emma played the role of a young Princess Diana in "The Crown". The Netflix show drew criticism for its depictions of some royal family members.