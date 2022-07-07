 
Thursday Jul 07 2022
'Inappropriate call': UK police slam woman for odd request

Thursday Jul 07, 2022

The call operator told her that the police would not be able to fulfill her request.— Screengrab via Twitetr
UK police slammed a woman who called the emergency helpline and asked them to remove a spider from her home.

West Yorkshire Police published the audio clip where the woman asked the operator to get rid of a "massive" spider.

"Please don't ring 999 if there's a spider in your house," read the caption of the post.

"This is just one example of an inappropriate call that we've had to our 999 emergency line," the official account added.

The police also shared that they received "120 calls a day to our 999 lines that are not a life or death emergency."

"One is too many," the post said.

“Hiya, you're probably gonna go mad at me right but I've literally tried ringing everyone and you're my last hope," the woman could be heard in the clip.

"I need someone to come and get this spider out of my house. It's absolutely massive and I'm not even joking," the scared lady said.

The call operator told her that the police would not be able to fulfill her request.

