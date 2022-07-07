BBC anchor Tim Willcox caught off guard with feet on desk during live TV

Many times people are caught off guard on their job, but it becomes embarrassing if it is caught live on camera.



The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) presenter Tim Willcox was caught in such a moment when the camera cut on him while the presenter was using his phone while sitting with his feet on the desk.

BBC anchor Ros Atkins was outside Downing Street and giving an update on the happenings at the British prime minister's residence when the camera was cut to Wilcox.

The presenter was quick to put his feet down when he realsied he was on camera. Even though the gaffe lasted for a second or two and the crew had cut back to Atkins, it was still caught on camera. And once it was on live TV, it ended up on social media as well.

Broadcaster Scott Bryan shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “BBC News accidentally cut away to their news studio, showing a presenter with their feet on the desk.”

Even though people enjoyed the faux pas, some users were quick to point out that this was not the first time that a BBC presenter has been caught off guard.

While some were able to connect with Wilcox's situation.

This user sees the gaffe as a "great meme".

This user felt the issue was not that of a big deal.



