More monsoon rain in Karachi today: PMD

Rain in Karachi caused traffic jam - Reuters

PMD has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in Karachi today (Friday).

Rain will begin in the city around noon, says chief meteorologist.

Coastal areas of Thatta and Badin may also experience heavy rains.

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in Karachi on Friday as the metropolis prepares for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, while speaking to Geo News, said that rain will begin in the city around noon and will be moderate to heavy in intensity.

The coastal areas of Thatta and Badin may also experience heavy rains, he said.

Light to moderate rains are expected on Eid, he added.



Nation-wide rains during Eid-al-Adha holidays

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country and are expected to weaken over the next 24 hours before strengthening over the weekend (9 and 10 July).



Under the influence of this weather system, it forecast more rain-wind/thundershowers in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad,Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara from July 9 to 12 with occasional gaps.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha from July 9 to 10.

Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat) from July 8 to 10.