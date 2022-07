Palestinians celebrate on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, July 9, 2022. — Reuters

Today marks the first day of Eid ul Adha and celebrations are in full swing across the Muslim world.

Muslim men, women, and children around the globe were seen celebrating the festival zealously today with religious fervour to commemorate the sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

After offering Eid prayers, animals were sacrificed to follow the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

People attempt to catch balloons released after an Eid al-Adha prayer at a public park, outside El-Seddik Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, July 9, 2022.

Iraqi women exchange greetings after Eid al-Adha prayers in Abu Hanifa mosque in the Adhamiya district of Baghdad, Iraq, July 9, 2022

A Palestinian holds a baby ahead of the sacrifice of a camel on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, in Yatta, near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 9, 2022.

Afghan men chop meat on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 9, 2022.

A Palestinian girl looks on as she attends Eid al-Adha prayers, on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 9, 2022.

People pray on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, at Sultanahmet Sqaure in Istanbul, Turkey July 9, 2022.

Muslims pray on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Amman, Jordan, July 9, 2022.

A woman visits the grave of her relative in a cemetery during the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, July 9, 2022.

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends Eid al-Adha prayers at Sahabi Abdallah bin Abbas mosque in Aleppo, Syria, in this handout released by SANA on July 9, 2022.

Muslims pray during the Eid al-Adha celebrations at the newly built Ali Jim'ale Mosque in Mogadishu, Somalia July 9, 2022.

In Pakistan, Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on July 10 (Sunday).