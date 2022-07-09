 
world
Saturday Jul 09 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: In new blunder, Joe Biden reads out teleprompter instructions during speech

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 09, 2022

Joe Biden while addressing the public live on television and announcing the reproductive rights action.— Screengrab via Twitter/Global Times
While addressing the public live on television and announcing the reproductive rights action, US President Joe Biden accidentally read out the teleprompter instructions.

Global Times published the clip on Twitter where Biden can be heard saying "End of the quote, repeat the line.”

"It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who have registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the men who do so," Biden says.

He then says, "End of the quote. Repeat the line.”

Biden comfortably moves on apparently not realising what he had done.

"Women are not without electoral or political power," the president continues.

This is not the first of Biden’s blunders. Previously, he accidentally called the US Vice President Kamala Harris the "First Lady", which left the audience in fits of laughter. 

Once, he referred to Doug Emhoff, Harris’ husband, as the “first gentleman” and referred to his UN ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as “Linda Thomas-Greenhouse.”

