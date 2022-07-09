 
VIDEO: Sri Lankan protestors take a swim in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's pool

Sri Lankan protestors at the presidents official residence. — Screengrab via Twitter/Imtiaz Buhardeen
Sri Lankan protestors at the president's official residence. — Screengrab via Twitter/Imtiaz Buhardeen

  • Sri Lanka protesters storm president's house, clash with police.
  • Many blame country's decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
  • Police fired shots in air but were unable to stop angry crowd.

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed the president's official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year.

Many blame the country's decline on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Largely peaceful protests since March have demanded his resignation.

Some videos of protestors finding some "relief in Colombo heat" by jumping into the swimming pool at the president's official residence are going viral.

Police fired shots in the air but were unable to stop the angry crowd from surrounding the presidential residence, a Reuters witness said.

With additional input from Reuters. 

