Several dead as torrential rains pound Sindh, Balochistan

A man pushes his motorbike along a flooded street after a monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 9, 2022. — AFP

Six people die in Sindh and Balochistan.

ATM, mobile phone services down in Balochistan.

Roads start to clear in Karachi.

QUETTA/KARACHI: Monsoon rains turned deadly Saturday after six people were reported dead in Balochistan and Sindh, while three were injured.



Four deaths in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi were caused due to electrocution and other rain-related incidents, while major roads in the metropolis were also inundated.

For hours, I I Chundrigar Road, Burns Road, and streets around Sindh Secretariat was flooded — presenting a river-like situation.

However, the situation got better after local authorities started draining the rainwater from the streets.

ATM, mobile phone services down in Balochistan

Heavy rains in Balochistan wreaked havoc Saturday, causing flood drains to overflow and damage the communication system in the province as a result.

Balochistan's Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Turbat, Qila Saifullah, Lasbela, Kojak Top, Chaman, and Kohlu received torrential rains while the dam on the outskirts of Loralai collapsed.



Flash floods in Chaman damaged fibre optics and shut down banks' servers, resulting in the outage of ATM services and disrupting internet and mobile services in several areas.

Moreover, 37 people trapped in ​​Lasbela's Salari area were evacuated, and the Quetta-Chaman highway was also cleared for traffic.

Flood-affected residents clear debris after the dam in the Pishin district of Balochistan broke due to heavy rains on July 7, 2022. — AFP/File

In Hoshab, the Frontier Corps (FC) rescued four people trapped in a rainwater drain, while rains in Swabi caused a house roof to collapse, killing a mother and a daughter and leaving three others injured.

On the other hand, heavy rains also hit several other cities, including Neelam Azad Kashmir, Bhimber, Bagh, Swat, and Mingora.