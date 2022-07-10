Largely rainless eid day in Karachi turns to intense downpour after sundown

A flooded Karachi thoroughfare. — Photo courtesy Baseer Ahmed/Twitter

KARACHI: A largely rainless eid morning and afternoon in the city on Sunday turned to violent downpours in various areas after sundown.

As evening fell, it started to rain in I I Chundrigar Road and surrounding areas.

It also started to rain with strong winds in the southern parts of Karachi, including Akhtar Colony, Mahmoodabad, Defence, Clifton, Keamari and Punjab Colony.

Besides the above, significant rain was reported to have fallen in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar, PECHS, and Korangi.

Heavy rain was also reported in Malir and surrounding areas.

The flooding continues

Water again collected on several roads in Karachi after today's downpour, barely a day after the city was left battered by three days of rains.



A severe traffic jam ensued at Qayyumabad Chowrangi, Akhtar Colony, and Defense Mor.

Approximately two feet deep water accumulated on Korangi Road, and the PIDC Signal Chowk lay inundated.

The submarine underpass track coming from Clifton to Defence was also closed due to flooding.

Malir evacuations



Settlements along Malir River are being evacuated, police officials said.

According to police, flash floods from the Malir River came through the Bola Khan police station area.

The police added that several feet of water are flowing from the river due to which the Malir River link road has been closed.

Many areas have been evacuated while others are being evacuated, said police officials.



They said that water has also flooded Gabol Goth Road in Gadap and that there is a danger of water coming on the super highway in some time.

How much rain fell?



The Meteorological Department released statistics on how much rain fell in the city till 8pm. According to the figures shared, 27.4mm of rain was recorded in Nazimabad, 22mm in Orangi, 14mm in Surjani Town, 9mm in Gadap and 6.5mm in Gulshan-e-Hadid.

Gadap City disconnected from villages



Communication of Gadap City with nearby villages was severed due to flood waters entering from the Thadu River which overflowed, area residents said.

They added that the adjoining settlements are at risk of flooding.

The area residents did say, however, that the police and district administration officials are present in the area.

Outlook for next 24 hours

Intermittent rains are likely to continue today and tomorrow, the Meteorological Department said.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz, the low pressure air system that was causing rain in recent days is in the south of Gwadar.

The system is spread over Karachi and Lower Sindh even now, he said, adding that under its influence, sometimes heavy and sometimes moderate rains are falling.

Light and moderate rain is likely to continue throughout the day tomorrow, the meteorologist said.

"Another system may enter from the evening of July 14. This system will remain in effect till July 18," Sarfaraz said.



"Like the first system, the second system may be strong," he warned, adding that heavy rains are likely to occur.









