Monday Jul 11 2022
Video: ‘Pray for Pakistan’, Gen Bajwa tells pilgrims during Hajj

Monday Jul 11, 2022

  • COAS mingles with pilgrims during Hajj.
  • People gather around army chief to take selfies.
  • People pray for General Bajwa's long life.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa asked pilgrims to pray for Pakistan's prosperity during Hajj in Makkah on Sunday.

The army chief, wearing a white shalwar kameez, was surrounded by Pakistani pilgrims as they rushed to take selfies with the top-ranking military official.

In response to the army chief’s request for prayers for Pakistan, the people said: “May God grant you a long life.”

In the video, Gen Bajwa can be seen meeting people without any protocol and allowing them to take pictures with him.

Prominent Pakistani personalities, including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP leader Sharmila Farooqui, and pacer Shoaib Akhtar, are in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

