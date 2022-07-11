'I hope this Eid is the last one without you,' Mehdi Kazmi tells Dua Zahra

KARACHI: Mehdi Kazmi, Dua Zahra's father, recorded a message for his daughter on Eid ul Adha, praying that this festival would be the last one without his daughter.



In a video message, Kazmi said that this is the second Eid without his daughter, hoping it to be the last Eid that he celebrates without her.

Dua had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry Zaheer Ahmed.

"Your sisters are waiting for you, your mother cries for you and I am waiting impatiently for you," said Kazmi while addressing Dua.

He said that it is impossible to live without Dua. "We love you and I am not upset with you," he added.



Making a prayer, Dua's father said he hopes these days pass fastly. "You will get more love and affection than before," said Kazmi.

