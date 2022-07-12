 
Johnny Depp’s lawyer brands Amber Heard ‘desperate’ over retrial calls

Johnny Depp’s legal team has put ‘desperate’ Amber Heard on blast and accused her of having a ‘misplaced’ belief she can call for a retrial.

This clap back has been issued by Johnny Depp’s counsel Ben Chew, in a court filing.

According to Yahoo, it read, “Ms Heard's desperate, after-the-fact demand for an investigation of Juror 15 based on a purported error in his birth date… is misplaced.”

“As a threshold matter, Ms Heard waived her right to challenge the accuracy of the information listed in the jury panel by failing to raise this objection contemporaneously.”

Before concluding he even added that the pre-trial jury list was awarded to Ms Heard’s team by April 6th, “five days before the jury was empanelled.”

This reportedly “gave Ms Heard ample time to verify the accuracy of the information contained therein.”

Especially” since “there would be no prejudice, as Juror 15 was qualified to serve as a juror in Fairfax County and was vetted during voir dire by the Court and the parties' counsel, just as all of the other jurors were.”

