Tuesday Jul 12 2022
Karachi man shoots furious qurbani bull on Eid ul Adha

Tuesday Jul 12, 2022

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, an enraged bull was shot at and wounded by a citizen on the second day of Eid ul Adha in Karachi, it emerged on Tuesday.

In the video obtained by Geo News, a man could be seen shooting at that bull with a pistol. Meanwhile, another could be seen trying to stop him from shooting.

In the meantime, the injured, fuming animal took an aim at the shooter and wounded him with its horns before managing to escape from the scene.

According to the police, Ashraf, the armed man seen in the video, opened fire on the bull of his neighbour, Umair, in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area.

Umair, however, did not file any application with the police in this regard, said the police.

Related items

This was not an isolated incident, as last year, a similar event occurred when a man shot at a sacrificial animal after it ran away to escape qurbani

The incident took place in the Scheme 33 area of the metropolis. While running for its life, the bull damaged several vehicles. Unable to get hold of the bull, its owners resorted to shooting it in the leg before finally getting a chance to sacrifice it.

