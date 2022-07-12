 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 12 2022
Sindh CM directs authorities concerned to drain out rainwater from Karachi streets

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. — PPP media cell/file
  • CM Murad Ali Shah directs authorities concerned to take measures for speedy drainage of accumulated rainwater from streets. 
  • He orders to start patchwork of damaged roads, restoration of Korangi Causeway.
  • CM told underpasses of districts South and East cleared of rainwater. 

KARACHI: Following the heavy monsoon rains during the past two days, which left parts of Karachi with inundating roads, especially in low-lying areas, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to take measures for speedy drainage of accumulated rainwater from the streets and dewater the areas.

Presiding over a meeting on rain emergency and repair of damaged infrastructure, CM Murad Ali Shah directed the local government department to install small pumps to drain out rainwater from the streets and simultaneously start the patchwork of the damaged roads and restore the Korangi Causeway.

Provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Zia Abbas shah, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Additional IG Karachi Javed Odho, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, Secretary Rehabilitation Asif Memon and other concerned officers were among the attendees of the meeting, according to a statement issued by the provincial government.

‘Underpasses would be reopened for traffic Tuesday evening’

During the meeting, the chief minister was told that the underpasses of districts South and East have been cleared of rainwater and they would be reopened for traffic by Tuesday evening.

The chief minister directed the local government to get small pumps installed at the streets where rainwater was still accumulated and clear them.

“A forecast for another spell of heavy rain has been issued, therefore, we have not to restore all the roads and streets but have to get ready for the upcoming spell,” he added.

Korangi Causeway

The chief minister observed that the Korangi Causeway has been damaged, therefore, an alternate route to Korangi from the industrial area was under pressure.

He directed Minister Local Government Nasir Shah and Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon to personally visit the causeway and hire a contractor on an emergency basis and start work from tomorrow (Wednesday). Meanwhile, the CM directed Additional IG Karachi Javed Odho to ensure traffic management.

