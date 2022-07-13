Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton welcomes third baby

 
Kate Middleton is once again an aunt to a new niece as her sister, Pippa Middleton, gave birth to her third child a couple of weeks ago, according to People magazine.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister welcomed a baby girl with her husband of five years; Pippa and James tied the knot in May, 2017.

The baby girl comes a sibling to Pippa and James two older children, son Arthur, born in October 2018, and daughter Grace, born in March 2021.

As per reports, Pippa chose to give birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, the same place as her sister, Kate, birthed all three of her children with Prince William.

News about Pippa’s third pregnancy first made rounds just last month when her baby bump appeared to be on display as she attended the Party at the Palace concert for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. 


