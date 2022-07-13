 
health
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan registers minor decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections fall

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

A paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nose-swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus in Karachi. Photo: Reuters
A paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nose-swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus in Karachi. Photo: Reuters
  • Pakistan reports zero deaths from COVID-19.
  • Country's positivity rate stands at 1.55%.
  • In last 24 hours, 236 more people contracted COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio dropped down to 1.55% in a single day as the country's fresh case count diminished slightly overnight, according to latest stats issued by the National Institute of Health in Islamabad Wednesday morning.

Overall, coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Pakistan, however no deaths from the infection were reported in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan reported 236 new COVID-19 cases overnight, official data issued by NIH showed. With the fresh cases, the coronavirus positivity ratio stood at 1.55%. Meanwhile, 226 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Across Pakistan, 30,424 coronavirus patients have died so far, bringing the total number of cases to 1,543,741.

Out of the 10,294 patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus in hospitals, quarantine centres, on ventilators and at homes across the country, 152 are in critical condition, while 1.53 million patients have recovered so far.

Related items

In the last 24 hours, 452,990 people across Pakistan have been vaccinated against corona virus.

Experts blame two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely BA.4 and BA.5, for the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, saying that they have escape mutations that are giving them an edge.

They say the sub-variants have also been infecting people who are already vaccinated or have already been infected with COVD-19, but no evidence is available to show if they are causing any severe disease among the vaccinated people.

More From Health:

WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'

WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'
GIK students secure first place in Britain’s 'Formula Student' competition

GIK students secure first place in Britain’s 'Formula Student' competition
Karachi rains: COAS directs corps to use 'every single resource' to bring comfort to people

Karachi rains: COAS directs corps to use 'every single resource' to bring comfort to people
PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon

PM Shehbaz Sharif to announce cut in petrol prices soon
PML-N's competition not with PTI but with 'incompetence, inflation': Maryam Nawaz

PML-N's competition not with PTI but with 'incompetence, inflation': Maryam Nawaz
MQM-P's Wasim Akhtar asks Zardari, Bilawal to look at 'incompetence' of Sindh govt

MQM-P's Wasim Akhtar asks Zardari, Bilawal to look at 'incompetence' of Sindh govt
Imran Khan claims coalition parties came to power to finish their corruption cases

Imran Khan claims coalition parties came to power to finish their corruption cases
Sindh CM directs authorities concerned to drain out rainwater from Karachi streets

Sindh CM directs authorities concerned to drain out rainwater from Karachi streets
WATCH: Dua Zahra's younger sister earnestly requests her to return home

WATCH: Dua Zahra's younger sister earnestly requests her to return home
Karachi man shoots furious qurbani bull on Eid ul Adha

Karachi man shoots furious qurbani bull on Eid ul Adha
Lahore: Domestic worker killed for eating food stored in refrigerator

Lahore: Domestic worker killed for eating food stored in refrigerator
Pizza delivery boy allegedly raped in Islamabad

Pizza delivery boy allegedly raped in Islamabad

Latest

view all