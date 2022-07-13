Pakistan registers minor decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections fall

A paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nose-swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus in Karachi. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan reports zero deaths from COVID-19.

Country's positivity rate stands at 1.55%.

In last 24 hours, 236 more people contracted COVID-19.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio dropped down to 1.55% in a single day as the country's fresh case count diminished slightly overnight, according to latest stats issued by the National Institute of Health in Islamabad Wednesday morning.

Overall, coronavirus cases are continuing to rise in Pakistan, however no deaths from the infection were reported in the last 24 hours.



Pakistan reported 236 new COVID-19 cases overnight, official data issued by NIH showed. With the fresh cases, the coronavirus positivity ratio stood at 1.55%. Meanwhile, 226 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Across Pakistan, 30,424 coronavirus patients have died so far, bringing the total number of cases to 1,543,741.



Out of the 10,294 patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus in hospitals, quarantine centres, on ventilators and at homes across the country, 152 are in critical condition, while 1.53 million patients have recovered so far.

In the last 24 hours, 452,990 people across Pakistan have been vaccinated against corona virus.



Experts blame two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely BA.4 and BA.5, for the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, saying that they have escape mutations that are giving them an edge.

They say the sub-variants have also been infecting people who are already vaccinated or have already been infected with COVD-19, but no evidence is available to show if they are causing any severe disease among the vaccinated people.