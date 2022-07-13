'Oh the irony lol': Elon Musk responds to Twitter's lawsuit against him

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. — Reuters

Billionaire Elon Musk, who was sued by Twitter following his move to abandon the $44 billion takeover deal, has reacted to the lawsuit.

Musk has been in the news for the past few months due to his Twitter bid, with people wondering whether he will buy the microblogging platform or not.

The Tesla CEO said that Twitter failed to provide information regarding spam and bot accounts and claimed that the platform "breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement".

Soon after news broke of Twitter's decision to take legal action, he took to Twitter to react.



"Oh the irony lol," his tweet read.



While the tweet did not mention the lawsuit, it seemed that he was referring to it since Twitter did not initially agree with the deal.

The Verge reported that the suit accused Musk of hypocrisy and was put in place in Delaware's Court of Chancery on Tuesday.

"Twitter brings this action to enjoin Musk from further breaches, to compel Musk to fulfil his legal obligations, and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions," the lawsuit read.