 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why
Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why

Mandy Moore recently expressed her dismay on social media over Emmys snub for her popular NBC series This is Us.

The six-season series, which received rave reviews for its spectacular storyline and cast, was shockingly ignored by Emmy when nominations were declared on Tuesday.

Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why

Moments later, Moore took to Instagram story to share her viewpoint after learning she had not been nominated in the lead drama actress category for her role in the show.

“Do I wish our show was recognised in what I think was it’s finest hour? Sure,” she wrote.

A Walk to Remember star continued, “And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? @kenolin1’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah.”

However, Moore added that despite the snub, “nothing could take away what the show meant to the cast and crew.

Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why

“That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever,” said the 38-year-old.

Interestingly, the series only received one nod for an original song The Forever Now in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category. It is written by the actress’ husband Taylor Goldsmith and composer Siddhartha Khosla.

“So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season of #ThisIsUs,” added Moore. 

More From Entertainment:

James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations

James Franco all set to make acting comeback after facing sexual misconduct allegations
Prince Harry planning to make memoir content ‘juicy’?

Prince Harry planning to make memoir content ‘juicy’?
Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘That’s my dream’
Prince Charles honours winners of The Queens Awards

Prince Charles honours winners of The Queens Awards
Prince George’s claim to throne under ‘threats’ from all sides: report

Prince George’s claim to throne under ‘threats’ from all sides: report
Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary

Lisa Marie Presley remembers her late son on 2nd death anniversary
Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique

Shakira’s mother wants her daughter to reconcile with Gerard Pique
Amber Heard branded ‘golddigger’ after Johnny Depp lawsuit

Amber Heard branded ‘golddigger’ after Johnny Depp lawsuit
Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal

Kate Middleton supports son Prince George as Prince William warns the young royal
Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo

Margaret Atwood clears up hidden message regarding Roe v Wade decision: Photo
Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead

Prince Harry fears media ‘won’t stop’ till Meghan Markle is dead
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘has publishers nervous’ in warning to the Firm

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘has publishers nervous’ in warning to the Firm

Latest

view all