Mandy Moore not happy with This Is Us Emmys snub: Here’s why

Mandy Moore recently expressed her dismay on social media over Emmys snub for her popular NBC series This is Us.



The six-season series, which received rave reviews for its spectacular storyline and cast, was shockingly ignored by Emmy when nominations were declared on Tuesday.

Moments later, Moore took to Instagram story to share her viewpoint after learning she had not been nominated in the lead drama actress category for her role in the show.

“Do I wish our show was recognised in what I think was it’s finest hour? Sure,” she wrote.



A Walk to Remember star continued, “And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? @kenolin1’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah.”

However, Moore added that despite the snub, “nothing could take away what the show meant to the cast and crew.

“That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever,” said the 38-year-old.



Interestingly, the series only received one nod for an original song The Forever Now in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category. It is written by the actress’ husband Taylor Goldsmith and composer Siddhartha Khosla.

“So unendingly proud of @siddkhoslamusic and @taylordawesgoldsmith for getting an Emmy nom for their song ‘Forever Now’ on our final season of #ThisIsUs,” added Moore.