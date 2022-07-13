 
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
13 NAB officers transferred including those probing PML-N leaders: sources

A logo of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is seen on the main entrance of their office in Karachi, Pakistan. — Reuters/File
  • NAB Chairperson Zahir Shah approves transfer of 13 directors. 
  • NAB Director Intelligence Muhammad Asghar, who arrested PM Shehbaz, transferred to Sukkur, say sources. 
  • Names of those transferred include Aftab Ahmed, Khawar Ilyas who were investigating Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Zahir Shah on Wednesday approved the transfer of 13 directors, including those who were probing senior PML-N leaders in corruption cases, sources privy to the matter said. 

According to a statement issued by NAB, the names of the officers on the list include NAB Lahore Director Intelligence Muhammad Asghar, Aftab Ahmed, Khawar Ilyas, and NAB Lahore Director Administration Nadeem Shah. 

NAB Director Intelligence Asghar, who arrested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has been transferred from Lahore to Sukkur, said the sources.

Sources added that Aftab Ahmed and Khawar Ilyas, who were included in the list, were investigating Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique as well as Nisar Ahmed Cheema and former principal secretary to the prime minister Fawad Hassan. 

