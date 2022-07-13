 
health
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Reuters

Explainer: What is the COVID BA5 variant and why is it reinfecting so many people?

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

People wait to take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at a pop-up testing site in New York City, US, July 11, 2022. — Reuters/File
People wait to take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at a pop-up testing site in New York City, US, July 11, 2022. — Reuters/File

  • BA5 was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week, per WHO. 
  • BA5 is particularly good at evading immune protection afforded either by vaccination or prior infection.
  • It is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections in US.

LONDON: BA5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally.

According to the World Health Organisation’s most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.

Rising case numbers

BA5 is not new. First identified in January, it has been tracked by the WHO since April.

It is a sister variant of the Omicron strain that has been dominant worldwide since the end of 2021 and has already caused spikes in case rates – even with reduced testing – in countries including South Africa, where it was first found, as well as the United Kingdom, parts of Europe, and Australia.

Coronavirus cases worldwide have now been rising for four weeks in a row, WHO data showed.

Why is it spreading

Like its closely related sibling, BA4, BA5 is particularly good at evading the immune protection afforded either by vaccination or prior infection.

For this reason, “BA5 has a growth advantage over the other sublineages of Omicron that are circulating,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, told a news briefing on Tuesday.

For many people, this means that they are getting re-infected, often even a short time after having COVID-19. Van Kerkhove said the WHO is assessing reports of re-infections.

“We have ample evidence that people who’ve been infected with Omicron are getting infected with BA5. No question about it,” said Gregory Poland, a virologist and vaccine researcher with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

If that seems particularly common now, it could be simply because so many people got Omicron, researchers have suggested.

No more severe 

While rising cases have caused more hospitalisations in some countries, deaths have not gone up dramatically.

This is largely because vaccines continue to protect against severe illness and death if not infection and manufacturers and regulators are also looking at tweaked vaccines that directly target the newer Omicron variants.

There is also no evidence that BA5 is more dangerous than any of the other Omicron variants, the WHO’s Van Kerkhove stressed, although spikes in cases can put health services under pressure and risk more people getting long COVID.

The WHO and other experts have also said that the ongoing pandemic — prolonged by vaccine inequity and the desire in many countries to “move beyond” COVID-19 — would only lead to more new and unpredictable variants.

Scientists are already drawing attention to BA2.75, first identified in India, which has a large number of mutations and is spreading fast.

The WHO said on Tuesday that the pandemic remained a global health emergency, and countries should consider public health measures like masking and social distancing when cases surge, alongside vaccinations. 

“What people fundamentally don’t understand is that when there is this high level of community transmission, this will mutate,” Poland said. “Who knows what’s going to come next. We are playing with fire.”

More From Health:

Poorly handled Eid meat can trigger COVID, study reveals

Poorly handled Eid meat can trigger COVID, study reveals
New cancer drug can restore nerves in damaged spine

New cancer drug can restore nerves in damaged spine
WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'

WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over'
Pakistan registers minor decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections fall

Pakistan registers minor decline in COVID-19 positivity rate as new infections fall
Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan records 502 new cases, one death

Daily COVID-19 report: Pakistan records 502 new cases, one death
Pakistan logs over 730 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Pakistan logs over 730 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
How to curb the spread of COVID during Eid ul Adha

How to curb the spread of COVID during Eid ul Adha
Summary of recent studies on COVID-19

Summary of recent studies on COVID-19
Internet cannot stop laughing at this prohibited foods' list for weight loss

Internet cannot stop laughing at this prohibited foods' list for weight loss
Pakistan's COVID-19 daily death toll nosedives to zero

Pakistan's COVID-19 daily death toll nosedives to zero
Exchanging plasma in patient’s blood can cure stiff muscles

Exchanging plasma in patient’s blood can cure stiff muscles

Study finds hunger can lead to anger and frustration

Study finds hunger can lead to anger and frustration

Latest

view all