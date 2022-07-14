Coronavirus cases continue piling up in Pakistan

A girl waits as a healthcare worker prepares a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to administer at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan, January 21, 2022. — Reuters

The new COVID-19 cases in Pakistan saw a slight rise only a day after a minor decline as the country continues to register an irregular graph for coronavirus statistics, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Thursday morning.



As per today's stats, 390 new people were found infected with COVID-19 after diagnostic testing on 17,397 samples, taking Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio to 2.24%.

Meanwhile, two more people died during the course of treatment for coronavirus overnight, while 175 COVID-19 patients are being treated at different medical facilities across the country.



Moreover, 480 people suffering from the virus recovered during the last 24 hours, after which the country's active COVID-19 case count was placed at 10,202.



Experts blame two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely BA.4 and BA.5, for the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, saying that they have escape mutations that are giving them an edge.

They say the sub-variants have also been infecting people who are already vaccinated or have already been infected with COVD-19, but no evidence is available to show if they are causing any severe disease among the vaccinated people.