 
health
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus cases continue piling up in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

A girl waits as a healthcare worker prepares a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to administer at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan, January 21, 2022. — Reuters
A girl waits as a healthcare worker prepares a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to administer at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan, January 21, 2022. — Reuters

  • Pakistan logs 390 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.
  • Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio rises to 2.24%.
  • Country's active COVID-19 case count stands at 10,202.

The new COVID-19 cases in Pakistan saw a slight rise only a day after a minor decline as the country continues to register an irregular graph for coronavirus statistics, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Thursday morning.

As per today's stats, 390 new people were found infected with COVID-19 after diagnostic testing on 17,397 samples, taking Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio to 2.24%.

Meanwhile, two more people died during the course of treatment for coronavirus overnight, while 175 COVID-19 patients are being treated at different medical facilities across the country.

Related items

Moreover, 480 people suffering from the virus recovered during the last 24 hours, after which the country's active COVID-19 case count was placed at 10,202.

Experts blame two sub-variants of the Omicron variant, namely BA.4 and BA.5, for the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, saying that they have escape mutations that are giving them an edge.

They say the sub-variants have also been infecting people who are already vaccinated or have already been infected with COVD-19, but no evidence is available to show if they are causing any severe disease among the vaccinated people.

More From Health:

Pakistan strikes staff-level agreement with IMF

Pakistan strikes staff-level agreement with IMF
Father kills pregnant daughter, injures son-in-law over love marriage

Father kills pregnant daughter, injures son-in-law over love marriage

Imran Khan established GPEC, the Gogi-Pinky economic corridor: Maryam

Imran Khan established GPEC, the Gogi-Pinky economic corridor: Maryam
We will fight against Sharif family, ECP in upcoming by-polls: Imran Khan

We will fight against Sharif family, ECP in upcoming by-polls: Imran Khan

Poorly handled Eid meat can trigger COVID, study reveals

Poorly handled Eid meat can trigger COVID, study reveals
'In the mouth of dragons': Melting glaciers threaten Pakistan's north

'In the mouth of dragons': Melting glaciers threaten Pakistan's north
Explainer: What is the COVID BA5 variant and why is it reinfecting so many people?

Explainer: What is the COVID BA5 variant and why is it reinfecting so many people?
New cancer drug can restore nerves in damaged spine

New cancer drug can restore nerves in damaged spine
13 NAB officers transferred including those probing PML-N leaders: sources

13 NAB officers transferred including those probing PML-N leaders: sources
Punjab anti-corruption summons Sheikh Rasheed in corruption case

Punjab anti-corruption summons Sheikh Rasheed in corruption case
PM appoints British-Pakistani entrepreneur as investment ambassador

PM appoints British-Pakistani entrepreneur as investment ambassador

Latest

view all