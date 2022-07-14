Real reason Khloe Kardashian is having another kid Tristan Thompson’s kid

 
entertainment
Khloe Kardashian’s true motives for moving forward with her pregnancy plans with Tristan Thompson has been brought to light.

Insight into Khloe’s decision has been brought to light by an insider close to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

According to a report by Insider they were quoted saying, “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” they also added.

Before concluding the inside source also claimed, “We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

