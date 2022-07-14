 
world
Watch: 'Super Moon' lights up night skies around world

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

The world was taken aback by the unusually bright and close proximity of the moon to the Earth Wednesday night. The moon appeared in a variety of hues as it approached the Earth in this breath-taking sight.

This 'Super Moon' which rises in July is also called Buck Moon in the language of farmers. This super moon has also been seen on the Canary Islands of Spain.

During a lunar conjunction, the moon appears larger and brighter than usual, giving the illusion of a "super moon."

