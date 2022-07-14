Could a 'religion-free', solar system wide calendar be the future?

Chinese space scientists have proposed that the calendar should not have a religion or even Earth as its centre. — NASA/Unsplash

Space scientists propose calendar to not have religion or Earth as centre.

In outer space, timekeeping is major challenge.

Right now, Greenwich meridian is reference point.

Chinese space scientists have proposed that the calendar not have a religion or even Earth as its centre, and should be applicable across the solar system.

According to a paper published in the Journal of Electronic Measurement and Instrumentation, with space ventures becoming more common, a new standard has become a need.

In outer space, timekeeping is a major challenge. For example, a person on Mars cannot determine the exact time by syncing it with Earth because radio signals take three to 22 minutes to proceed from Earth to Mars.

The paper also mentioned that the relative velocity and position of both the planets keep changing too.



Scientists proposed that the solar system's common centre of mass should be used for timekeeping and for coordinates to specify locations in space.

This is entirely different from how we tell time now with the Greenwich meridian as the reference point. Additionally, the birth of Jesus Christ is widely considered as year 0.

“A new kind of time rule is needed beyond Earth,” said senior researchers at the National Astronomical Observatories in Beijing, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, and the China Academy of Space Technology.