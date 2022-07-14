 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
Prince Harry will create 'wild west' out of London if Home Office grants security

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Prince Harry will create 'wild west' out of London if Home Office grants security

Prince Harry security case against UK Home Office could set an unusual precedent for the country.

The Duke of Sussex, who lost his security after quitting as senior royal in 2020, is currently demanding to pay for his own if anf when he returns to UK.

Amid this, an expert has claimed that Harry's steps could open gates for many other high-profile celebrities and personalities who wish to visit UK in the future.  

Amber Melville-Brown, of international law firm Withers, tells Newsweek: "If Harry were successful in a judicial review which sought to fight his own private, security corner, it might leave the door ajar for others—the devil will be in the detail of the claim and the court's ultimate ruling."

She said “some will fear a win for Harry risks turning the West End, Westminster and the West Country into the Wild West”.

Meanwhile, Police protection officer Ken Wharfe, told the Daily Mail: "Police protection should not be for sale. Prince Harry has an outrageous cheek, demanding a full royal security detail to be reinstated when he visits the UK”

"If he is granted the services of the Metropolitan's royal protection squad, for which he has magnanimously offered to pay, every visiting Hollywood star and wealthy celebrity may as well expect the same privileges," he notes.

