Police arrest gang for raping woman, killing brother

Thursday Jul 14, 2022
The police on Thursday arrested a five-member gang which raped a woman during a robbery, killing her brother and injuring her father.
The district police officer said four suspects gang-raped a woman on June 13 and then tried to harass a girl on June 14 in Khangarh.
The suspects murdered the victim's brother and injured her father after they tried to stop the sexual assault, said the police.
The police further said that the suspects have confessed to sexually assaulting the woman, adding that the weapons and the loot have been recovered from the gang.