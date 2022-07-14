 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt’s trip to visit kids means ‘a lot’ to Angelina Jolie: ‘She’s relieved’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

File Footage 

Brad Pitt’s recent visit to Rome to meet his twin kids, Knox and Vivienne, before their birthday means a lot to ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The Bullet Train star was spotted in Italy last week as it was reported he wanted to spend some quality time with his children, who accompanied the Eternals actor on her film shoot in the country.

“Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“It means a lot to her that he made the trip,” the source added. “She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays.”

“But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed,” the source said.

The former couple is still not in a good place as they continue battle over their kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, custody following their highly publicised divorce.

“They have virtually no contact, everything between them, including the kids’ schedules is handled by third parties because they’re still battling it out in court,” the insider continued.

“But Angelina shields the kids from it all as best she can because she wants them to have a healthy relationship with their dad, regardless of how she feels about him,” the outlet revealed.


More From Entertainment:

Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot

Camilla reveals Prince Charles approved Kate Middleton photoshoot
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘can’t hack it’ in Hollywood: report
‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note

‘Proud’ Khaled Hosseini vows to support transgender daughter in an emotional note
Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis

Kate Middleton tells Novak Djokovic all of her children are 'keen' to learn tennis
Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’

Barack Obama bags first Emmys nod for Netflix docuseries ‘Our Great National Parks’
Kate Middleton smile proves Duchess has unwavering presence like Queen

Kate Middleton smile proves Duchess has unwavering presence like Queen
Emily Blunt reveals how acting impacted her childhood stutter

Emily Blunt reveals how acting impacted her childhood stutter
Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat after posting their DMs, ‘No hard feelings’

Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat after posting their DMs, ‘No hard feelings’

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan
Jennifer Lopez looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous plaid jacket: Pics

Jennifer Lopez looks effortlessly chic in gorgeous plaid jacket: Pics
Jury throws shade at Amber Heard 'dumb' lawyers?

Jury throws shade at Amber Heard 'dumb' lawyers?
Freida Pinto to star as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir

Freida Pinto to star as Huma Abedin in TV adaptation of her memoir

Latest

view all