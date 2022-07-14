 
Thursday Jul 14 2022
Women earn 24% less than men in healthcare: WHO

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

A healthcare worker from a clinic in North Kashmir braves freezing temperatures and snow to vaccinate people living in remote areas of India. — UNICEF.
A healthcare worker from a clinic in North Kashmir braves freezing temperatures and snow to vaccinate people living in remote areas of India. — UNICEF.

A joint report prepared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) showed that women in healthcare earned 24% less than men.

The general pay gap in the healthcare sector was 20% but when factors like age, education, and working time were considered, the difference was raised to 24% points.

Ironically, women account for 67% of healthcare workers globally. However, the wage gap remains unexplained.

The wages in the healthcare sector were generally lower than in others. This further strengthened previous findings that showed that sectors where women were predominant, had lower wages.

The report was titled, "The gender pay gap in the health and care sector: a global analysis in the time of COVID-19". 

It found that despite the pandemic and the active role of this sector, there was only a slight improvement in pay equality.

