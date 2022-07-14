 
world
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Woman jumps over restaurant's drive-through window to make burger for herself

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

  • Staff refuses to serve as it had run out of gloves. 
  • Woman climbs through window while employees try to control their laughter.
  • Girl asks manager to start her "first day of training" so she could make her own meal.

In a funny yet bizarre moment, a woman jumped through a fast food chain's drive-through window to cook herself a meal after the staff refused to do so. 

The fast food restaurant had run out of gloves after which the staffers refused to serve the woman, however, this did not stop her from getting the food. 

The woman decided to make her way into the restaurant in an attempt to get a burger for herself while the employees try to control their laughter, The Sun reported.

The girl asked the manager to start her "first day of training" so she could make her own meal at the restaurant. 

"Lady climbs through [restaurant's] window because we’re not taking anymore orders because we have no gloves," the video was captioned on TikTok. 

The video garnered more than 700,000 views and more than 120,000 likes.

"Finally all laughs and no fighting, good to see people cool and chill, we all need to be understanding often," commented a user.

One of the users wrote: "She is an icon."

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/TikTok

