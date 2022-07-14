WhatsApp to release quick reply notifications

A representational image of Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is planning to release a new useful feature to reply to messages quickly, WABetainfo reported.



According to the news tracker, WhatsApp is releasing come improvements when receiving messages; in particular, when the app is minimised and you receive a message.

“The update will make it possible for users to enter a reply to the incoming message right within the notification view,” it was noted. This feature holds special importance because the normal WhatsApp desktop app built with the electron framework doesn’t have this feature, so it’s “exclusive to the Universal Windows Platform app”.



— WABetainfo

WABetainfo reported that the ability to send a reply when receiving notifications is available to users that install the latest WhatsApp update from the Microsoft Store.