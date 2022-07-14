 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
TDTech desk

WhatsApp to release quick reply notifications

By
TDTech desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

A representational image of Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File
A representational image of Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp logo. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is planning to release a new useful feature to reply to messages quickly, WABetainfo reported.

According to the news tracker, WhatsApp is releasing come improvements when receiving messages; in particular, when the app is minimised and you receive a message.

Related items

“The update will make it possible for users to enter a reply to the incoming message right within the notification view,” it was noted. This feature holds special importance because the normal WhatsApp desktop app built with the electron framework doesn’t have this feature, so it’s “exclusive to the Universal Windows Platform app”.

— WABetainfo
— WABetainfo

WABetainfo reported that the ability to send a reply when receiving notifications is available to users that install the latest WhatsApp update from the Microsoft Store.

More From Sci-Tech:

World Emoji Day: Which emojis are most used on Facebook in Pakistan?

World Emoji Day: Which emojis are most used on Facebook in Pakistan?
Twitter back online after brief outage

Twitter back online after brief outage
Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla

Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla
Elon Musk says SpaceX Starship booster 'probably' returning to pad after explosion

Elon Musk says SpaceX Starship booster 'probably' returning to pad after explosion
Webb space telescope opens door to discoveries still unimagined

Webb space telescope opens door to discoveries still unimagined
'A game-changer': This chemical can heal wounds twice as fast

'A game-changer': This chemical can heal wounds twice as fast
Could a 'religion-free', solar system wide calendar be the future?

Could a 'religion-free', solar system wide calendar be the future?
Video game players are better at making decisions, study reveals

Video game players are better at making decisions, study reveals
'Oh the irony lol': Elon Musk responds to Twitter's lawsuit against him

'Oh the irony lol': Elon Musk responds to Twitter's lawsuit against him
Booster rocket by Elon Musk bursts into flames at SpaceX plant

Booster rocket by Elon Musk bursts into flames at SpaceX plant
Science can now calculate how a country's carbon emissions damage others

Science can now calculate how a country's carbon emissions damage others
WATCH: Chinese scientists develop robot fish that gobble up microplastics

WATCH: Chinese scientists develop robot fish that gobble up microplastics

Latest

view all