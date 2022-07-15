Shehryar Afridi ousted as Kashmir committee chairman

PTI leader Shehryar Afridi. Photo — APP

PTI leader Shehryar Afridi has been ousted as the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir through a vote of no-confidence, Geo News reported.

During a meeting of the Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir, PTI dissident member Nawab Sher Waser moved a no-trust motion against Afridi.

While presenting the motion against Afridi, Waser told the committee that Afridi is not working as the committee chairman and should therefore be removed.

Subsequently, the vote of no-confidence was successfully passed against the PTI leader as 16 members of the committee voted in favour of it.



Following the success of the motion, Waser proposed the name of Basit Ahmed Sultan, another dissident member of PTI, for the post of Kashmir committee chairman.

Later, the committee members unanimously elected Basit Bukhari as the new chairman of the committee on Kashmir.